Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved a revenue department proposal to transfer several parcels of land for public purpose, an official spokesman said.

The approval for setting up a Medicity, a sports complex, and a new industrial estate, was granted by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, the spokesman said.

He said the council approved the transfer of land measuring 750 Kanal in favour of Industries and Commerce department for setting up a Medicity.

“Operationalization of the Medicity will bring world-class health care infrastructure and facilities to the region, besides providing employment opportunities to the medical/pharma professionals, local pharmacists and vendors,” the spokesman said.

In addition, the department was also transferred land measuring 740 Kanal 9.5 Marla for establishment of New Industrial Estate in Shopian district, the spokesman said.

The council approved the transfer of land measuring 144 Kanal 12 Marla in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in favour of Youth Services and Sports department for construction of Arun Jaitely Memorial Sports Complex.

The decision aims to provide quality sporting infrastructure for games like Cricket, Hockey, Football, Wrestling and Athletics and bring Kathua and Samba districts on the sporting map of India, the spokesman said.

The Sports Complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 58.23 crore, he said. TAS

