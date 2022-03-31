Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the compulsory retirement of five employees hailing from the valley for not performing their duties efficiently.

The administration invoked powers vested in it under Article 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations 1956 to order the retirement of the employees.

Article 226(2) provides for constituting of a review committee to decide the functioning of employees who have completed 22 years of service or attained age of 48 years.

It also empowers the government to retire any such employee at any time if he or she is found not to be working efficiently, honestly and with integrity.

The decision was taken after the records of the employees of the housing and urban development department were scrutinised by the administration, an official said.

Those retired include executive officer Mohammad Asharaf , senior town planner Hamid Wani, divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi (all under suspension), executive officers Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar.

"In its resolve to make administration efficient and transparent, the government is taking firm action against the employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency," a senior official said.

The administration ensures timely promotions and suitable training for the employees of Jammu and Kashmir, but is also firm on weeding out inefficient and corrupt employees, according to the official.

