Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday announced the formation of a nine-member committee on privileges for the period ending March 31, 2026.

The committee will be headed by Congress chief whip Nizam-uddin Bhat with its members drawn from the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP.

In an order, Rather announced the formation of the committee in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 350 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The members of the committee include National Conference MLAs Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Salman Sagar, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Javaid Iqbal and Javaid Riyaz and BJP's Vikram Randhawa, Narinder Singh Raina and Bharat Bhushan.

