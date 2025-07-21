Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student during a landslide in Poonch on Monday.

On Monday, 1 student died and 23 others, including a teacher, were injured due to the landslide in Bainch Kalsan in Poonch. Two students are in critical condition and are admitted in the district hospital of Poonch. The injured children were evacuated to the district hospital after the landslide hit the school.

CM Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured children. Additionally, the CM has directed the administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall has continued to lash over the past 24 hours, causing widespread damage across various regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall in the coming days, while normal life in the state capital, Shimla, has been severely affected since Sunday night.

Multiple reports have emerged of roads being blocked, power supply outages, and disruptions to water supply schemes across the state.

One of the affected locals, Bablu, whose vehicle was damaged by the fallen tree, expressed frustration over the lack of official response.

"The tree fell has caused massive damage here. My vehicle is completely wrecked. No one has come to help, and there is no arrangement in place. We are facing a lot of difficulty," he said.

The Forest Department teams are currently clearing the area, but persistent rain continues to hamper operations.

Officials have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in forested and hilly areas prone to tree falls and landslides. Restoration and emergency response efforts remain ongoing across the state.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority, during the past 24 hours, rain havoc has left 468 Roads, 676 Water Schemes disrupted in the state. 1199 power transformers are also disrupted, and the death toll has reached 125, which includes 70 deaths due to floods and rain and 55 due to road accidents in the state. (ANI)

