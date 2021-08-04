Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Reiterating its demand for restoration of statehood on the eve of the second anniversary of Article 370's abrogation, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit on Wednesday questioned the BJP government on the achievements it made towards the eradication of militancy, creation of jobs and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

It termed August 5 "Yaddoyad" (the day of struggle) for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also asked the government whether 'Dil aur Dilli ki Doori' had decreased. This was a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on June 24 to a group of leaders from the Union territory that he wanted to remove "dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori" (distance between hearts and distance with Delhi).

"On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of its identity as a state and stripped of all other rights, especially rights to land and jobs. So it remains a day of struggle to achieve our lost identity, status and other genuine rights so that our younger generations can avail and enjoy those rights which have been snatched from them," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said the demand for restoration of statehood with the protection of genuine rights to land and jobs remained high on the Congress's agenda along with that of holding early assembly elections to provide an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP government should fulfill the genuine demand to create a conducive atmosphere for political process and elections without delay," he said, adding the "delaying tactics" of the Centre had added to the resentment and anger among people who always sided with the country and defeated the designs of "anti-national and communal forces".

On the eve of the second anniversary of "disbanding and downgrading of the state and abrogation of its special status", Sharma asked the BJP whether militancy had been eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir.

"There were around 70 active militants in 2014, while the number is over 200 today, despite the elimination of hundreds of terrorists since then," the Congress leader said.

"What is the progress on bringing the people (of Jammu and Kashmir) closer to Delhi as stated by the PM? If there is no unrest, why is there no restoration of statehood and early elections," he asked.

Sharma also asked how many jobs were provided in the government sector in two years as the then governor S P Malik had made an announcement of providing 50,000 jobs in three months.

"How many jobs were created in the private sector and how much investment and industrialisation has been witnessed," he questioned.

The Congress leader also asked about the progress on the safe and dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

