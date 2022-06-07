Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh reviewed the security arrangements at the Baltal and Domail base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra on Tuesday.

"Singh visited the base camps at Baltal and Domail and reviewed the security arrangements at these important points and along the route of the Amarnath Yatra," a police spokesperson said.

He said the DGP, who was accompanied by special DGP, CID R R Swain, interacted with the officers and jawans of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Baltal.

During the visit, the DGP reviewed the security and logistical arrangements at Baltal, Domail and along the route of the annual pilgrimage, and also inspected the parking facilities for the vehicles of the pilgrims.

He gave directions for making adequate parking arrangements for the yatra as well as for better traffic management and security.

Singh directed for increasing the parking space by levelling the ground at important locations to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims.

He inspected police deployments, the JPCRs and the police post at Baltal, and stressed on the round-the-clock functioning of the joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by senior officers.

The DGP emphasised on creating a conducive environment for a smooth conduct of the yatra and said the security protocols should be strictly adhered to for regulating the pilgrimage in a desired manner.

He also said all possible assistance should be provided to the pilgrims.

The DGP directed for better coordination among all the agencies for a smooth conduct of the yatra.

He said the quick response teams should be put on a high alert so that necessary help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims as and when required.

Singh said sufficient manpower from different security agencies is being put on the pilgrimage duty to strengthen the deployment grid.

