Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario in the northern districts of the valley.

The DGP chaired a meeting with the senior superintendents of police of the north Kashmir districts to review the security scenario, said a police spokesman.

Prabhat was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdi.

"The DGP chaired a meeting with district SSPs followed by interactions with the SOG personnel and ground forces to commend their dedication to maintaining peace and stability," he added.

