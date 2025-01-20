Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited forward areas along the International Border in the Samba-Kathua belt on Monday to assess the preparedness of security forces and address infiltration challenges, a police spokesperson said here.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and senior officials, including the inspectors general of the BSF and CRPF, the DGP toured several forward border posts and held in-depth discussions with field officers and troops to evaluate the operational readiness and effectiveness of the security measures deployed, the spokesperson said.

He said the review aimed at ensuring that the security grid remains robust and capable of thwarting any infiltration attempt.

The DGP reiterated the need for a holistic approach, combining technology, manpower and community engagement, to strengthen the security grid further, the spokesperson said.

During the visit, critical areas of concern, including border fencing, patrolling mechanisms, surveillance equipment and coordination between multiple security agencies, were examined, he added.

The DGP emphasised the importance of synergy and swift communication among all stakeholders to maintain a foolproof security apparatus, the spokesperson said.

He said the ADGP highlighted the significance of proactive measures, such as increased night patrolling and real-time intelligence sharing, to prevent infiltration attempts and cross-border threats.

The delegation also interacted with troops, appreciating their dedication and resilience while guarding the borders under challenging conditions.

IG, BSF, D K Boora briefed the team about latest developments, including the use of advanced surveillance systems and ongoing operations to plug any potential gaps in border security.

Senior police officers of the twin districts of Kathua and Samba shared insights on recent trends in cross-border activities and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of the civilians residing in border areas, the spokesperson said.

He said the visit concluded with a call for heightened vigilance in light of the evolving security scenario and a commitment to safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety of citizens.

During the return journey late at night, the DGP, accompanied by senior officers, visited multiple Special Operations Group (SOG) camps in close proximity of the border.

Earlier, the police chief laid a wreath at the memorial of slain Assistant Commandant Vinay, the spokesperson said.

