Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday held a civil-military conference for better coordination between the civil administration and the armed forces in resolution of various issues of public importance in Reasi district, officials said.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Reasi Charandeep Singh.

Detailed deliberations were held on various issues, including disbursement of rental compensation, non-release of rental compensation by defence estates, assessment of structure and dhoks, activities and projects undertaken by the Army under Sadbhavna, measures taken by the Zila Sainik Board for the welfare of ex-servicemen, identification of land for the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, and the welfare of serving soldiers among others, they said.

The deputy commissioner (DC) informed that an amount of Rs 166 crores was pending for disbursement as on date.

The amount has not been disbursed due to discrepancies in the classification of land in the release order issued by the defence estate officer at Udhampur, he added.

The defence estate officer of Udhampur was asked to depute a representative for reconciliation of records so that discrepancies are removed and payment to the legitimate beneficiaries made at the earliest, the officials said.

The Army officer apprised the meeting that medical camp and tuition classes were organised by the force under Sadbhavna at several places.

Charandeep Singh said a plot of land measuring five kanals has been identified for the Zila Sainik Welfare Board and revenue papers have been made.

The DC emphasized that the Army shall furnish a list of resources and equipment available with it for inclusion in the district disaster management plan.

