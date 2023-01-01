Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Indian Army deployed along LoC in Uri sector continues patrolling in harsh winter conditions.

"We are doing our duty to keep the nation safe. Till the time we're deployed here no infiltration attempt can be successful. No challenge big enough for a soldier," Army personnel told ANI.

"These jawans are patrolling of fence despite heavy snowfall and minus temperature. They can't give any chance to the enemies to cross the fence, where chances of ceasefire violations are very high in this area," said Army Major at LOC. (ANI)

