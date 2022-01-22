Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indian Army, under its 'Khariyat patrol', stationed a lady medical officer at Kashmir's Dudi to take care of pregnant ladies during the ongoing harsh winter season.

The medical officer on Saturday conducted a Khariyat patrol in Dudi village to inquire about thewell-being of the villagers especially pregnant ladies and other women, girls and children, stated the Army. The Doctor carried out a medical examination of pregnant ladies, examined other villagers including children and also distributed medicines.

Also Read | Nestle To Discontinue KitKat Bars With Images of Hindu Gods on Wrappers After Facing Backlash in India.

In the harsh winter months, pregnant ladies face a lot of hardships in terms of medical care and the situation gets aggravated in places like the Macchal Sector, which gets cut off from the rest of the Valley frequently during snow spells.

According to the Indian Army, Khariyat patrols would continue with the lady doctor in future with a special focus on addressing the medical needs of pregnant ladies in the valley. (ANI)

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav, Who Was Wary of Contesting Elections, is Now Nervous About Releasing the List, Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)