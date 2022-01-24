Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts.

Sinha made the announcement on the National Girl Child Day and asserting that “this is just the beginning”.

At present, without any exclusive reservation, women constitute three per cent of the total strength of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the numbers will increase after the reservation is implemented in future recruitments.

“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future,” the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure 'Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment.

"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” Sinha said.

Terming the step a “landmark decision”, an official spokesperson said the reservation will further strengthen women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The step of 15 per cent reservation for women in J&K Police will give due representation to women in the police force and will ensure the availability of sufficient women personnel to engage exclusively in the matter of gender-based crimes,” the spokesperson said.

He said the move will lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society.

Despite several assurances before 2019, the matter of reservation for women in J&K Police was never addressed, the spokesprson said.

