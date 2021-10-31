Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to break opposition parties in the union territory, after several leaders joined the BJP in the past few weeks.

The NPP claimed that it was also being targeted by the BJP and many of its leaders and workers were being seduced or being threatened to quit.

Dozens of prominent leaders, including former National Conference legislators Devender Singh Rana, S S Slathia, Prem Sagar Aziz and Kamal Arora, have joined the BJP along with hundreds of their supporters recently.

"While several opposition leaders are falling in the lap of BJP one by one, it is only a handful of leaders who are putting up a brave fight against the dictatorial and anti-people policies of the present authoritarian regime.

"The BJP is resorting to coercion, threats, intimidation, offers and allurements to break the opposition parties in a bid to establish its monopoly in the political landscape of J&K,” NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said addressing a rally in Udhampur district.

He said it is astonishing to note the opposition leaders in Jammu are abandoning their respective parties on a regular basis and embracing the BJP which they had termed "anti-Jammu" in the past.

Singh claimed that many of his party leaders and workers were being seduced or being threatened to quit the party.

"We will stand with the people through thick and thin and continue to expose the BJP for all its acts of subterfuge and political blasphemy as only a selected few were left on the political turf to oppose BJP,” he said.

