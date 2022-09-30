Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,79,149, an official said.

Four cases were reported from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, he said.

Also Read | 5G in India: Case Studies by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea To Be Unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in the union territory stands at 4,785 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

There are total 123 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,241.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Girl on Way to Garba Venue Molested by Youth in Gandhinagar.

According to the official, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)