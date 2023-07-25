Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Two terrorist associates linked to proscribed Pakistan-based outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested at a bus stop in Kreeri village of Baramulla district, officials informed through a statement on Tuesday.

The two terror facilitators or linkmen were identified as Dayem Majeed Khan and Ubair Tariq, officials said.

"On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Kreeri, Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 29 RR placed an MVCP at a Bus Stop. Two suspect persons who were coming from towards the main road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing a joint naka party but were apprehended tactfully," the official statement read.

Further, according to the police, the terrorist associates confessed to being linked to the LeT, adding that they collected arms and ammunition for a targeted killing in Baramulla district.

Two China-made Pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID Card, and 1 photocopy of an Aadhar card were recovered from them.

"Both are in custody. A case under Indian Arms Act and UAPA was registered in Police Station Kreeri," the statement informed further.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

