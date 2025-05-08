Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday held a detailed review meeting with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and district officials from Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri to review the administrative arrangements and public confidence-building measures in the wake of the developments of the last two days.

The meeting was mainly focused on public safety, civil defence, transport, bunkers, evacuee camps, medical care, and tackling fake news, following recent developments over the past two days.

Dr Singh praised the district teams' quick action and stressed the need to face the situation with full government and public support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a post on X, Dr Singh wrote, "With Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh Ramesh Kumar and DMs/DCs of #Kathua, #Samba, #Jammu, #Poonch and #Rajouri, held a detailed review of the administrative arrangements and public confidence-building measures in the wake of the developments of the last two days. Must appreciate the prompt and effective steps taken by each of the concerned district teams."

"All the officers spoke one by one and were forthcoming in offering inputs and update with regard to Civil Defence, transport, Bunkers upkeep, evacuee camps, medical care reinforcement etc. Also, directives are in place to check fake news and rumours through social media and other handles. We need to feel absolutely reassured under the astute stewardship of PM Sh@narendramodiand, deal with the situation with a "whole of government" + "whole of nation" approach," the post further reads.

After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, the Pakistan brass responded in Panic. Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

One was the military installations in Amritsar, and all the attempts were neutralised.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks. (ANI)

