Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Wednesday felicitated aspiring young women entrepreneurs from Pulwama on the completion of their training conducted under Mission Youth's Tejaswini livelihood scheme at the Pampore campus.

While acknowledging their resilience and grit, he offered all possible support to them. He said he wanted each and everyone attending this program to be an ambassador and encourage other women to come forward and avail of the benefits of Government schemes specially designed for them.

The Director said that he believes that women are more patient than men and can prove to be successful entrepreneurs. "Women can choose any activity that can be profitable and do not have to stick to stereotyped businesses usually associated with them. They can do wonders in any activity they choose," he added.

During the EDP, the candidates were apprised of basic business concepts like business plan formulation, marketing plans, accounts management, and many other topics of relevance.

In addition, they participated in a day-long industrial exposure and field visit. The purpose of the visit was to provide trainees with hands-on industry-based practical demonstrations of different operations such as production, processing, preservation, branding and quality control in the food-related industry.

The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Pulwama. The training was imparted by a team of trainers, Officials from the J&K Bank, District Employment and Counseling Centre, District Industries Centre, Animal Husbandry Department, Labour Department, among others were also invited as guest faculty to brief the participant trainees about different facets of the livelihood generation scheme.

Sharing their experiences at the valediction ceremony, the trained female entrepreneurs said that the training program had given them a great deal of confidence to start their entrepreneurial journey. The Tejaswini scheme is a special endeavour of Mission Youth to empower young women and enable them to become self-reliant. (ANI)

