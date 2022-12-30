Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 30 (PTI) The body of Jharkhand actress Riya Kumari, who was shot dead while going to Kolkata in a car with her husband and two-year-old daughter, was cremated in the state on Friday in presence of relatives and local artists.

Her family demanded a thorough probe into the case.

Also Read | National Judicial Database Says 63 Lakh Cases Considered Delayed Due to Non-Availability of Counsels, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

The actress' uncle Ajay Kumar Rana brought her body and her daughter from Kolkata to her sister's residence at Singhani in Hazaribagh district earlier in the day.

West Bengal police arrested her husband Prakash Kumar on the charge of murdering her.

Also Read | Winter Vacations: Schools Shut in These States Due to Cold Weather, Check Details.

Riya Kumari, who goes by the screen name of Isha Aliya, was shot dead on National Highway 16 in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours on December 28.

Prakash had told the police that she was killed by a group of highway robbers who attacked them when he stopped the car to relieve himself near Mahishrekha in Bagnan police station area.

The police arrested him after interrogation and following a complaint lodged by Riya Kumari's family on Wednesday night.

Her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Hazaribag Municipal Burning Ghat, the in-charge of Korra police station Uttam Kumar Tiwary.

The victim's mother Rashmi Devi alleged, “Even after taking a hefty dowry, my daughter's in-laws used to torture her and demand more money. Her mother-in-law used to beat her up.”

The victim's family demanded a thorough probe into the case and the properties earned by the actress for taking care of her daughter.

Riya Kumari, a native of Hazaribag in Jharkhand, was a popular face in Nagpuri music videos on YouTube, besides acting in a few Nagpuri films. Known to be very soft-spoken in the film industry, she lived in Ranchi's Morabadi area.

The husband, who identified himself as a producer, told the police that a gang of three men attacked him at around 6 am, trying to rob his belongings. When his wife rushed to rescue him, they shot her and fled the spot immediately.

He also told police that he took his wife to the vehicle and drove about 3 km in search of help. When he saw some people along the highway in Kulgachia-Pirtala, he narrated the incident to them.

These locals helped Kumar take his wife to the SCC Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)