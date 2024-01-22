Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed offer letters to 2,500 youths, who were recruited in various garment manufacturing companies.

In a function held at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium here, CM said that more than 50,000 people have been provided jobs in private sector after implementing the law of 75 per cent reservation for the locals in private sector jobs.

Congratulating the youths for receiving offer letters, he said that the government is under tremendous pressure to provide jobs.

"The bank mergers have led to decline in jobs, while many PSUs have also been privatised", CM said, while taking a dig at the Centre.

Soren claimed that all the schemes introduced by his government have been made according to the abilities and capabilities of Adivasi and Moolvasi.

