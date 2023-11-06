Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday praised the contribution of Jharkhand tribals in protecting the forests of the state.

Soren asked officers to encourage people to go for plantation drives to protect the state from the threat of pollution.

"Look at Delhi where educational institutions were shut due to pollution," he said, adding that if any construction activities is done anywhere, greenery is hit. "Even if a tree is not cut, shrubs are surely removed for constructions," Soren said while addressing deputy commissioners and divisional forest officers here at the state secretariat.

All schools in Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of rising pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

Praising tribal contribution in protection of environment, Soren said, "Tribals never cut trees as they understand its importance. We need to promote plantation. I have stopped the practice of presenting bouquets at government programmes and started the tradition of gifting plants."

He said many state government officials live in big bungalows but instead of planting trees like mango, neem, karanj and jamun, they prefer marigold, rose and other flowers. "It's good, but planting big trees help in the long run. There are several British-era bungalows in Ranchi where big trees still exist," Soren said.

The CM said, "If officers don't plant trees, why should we give them bungalows? They should live in apartments."

Soren said the state is already under threat due to mining. "In a bid to encourage plantation, we have started Birsa Harit Gram Yojana," he said.

The government is also providing five units of free electricity to those who plant and protect a tree in their house.

