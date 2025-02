Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched six portals under the higher and technical education department to streamline university and college operations.

Soren also inaugurated an innovation hub at Ranchi Science Centre and unveiled a model for the new Ranchi University campus and the proposed Science City.

"We are moving towards a new direction in higher education. Online facilities have been introduced to ease operations in all universities, including those under the Higher and Technical Education Department," Soren posted on X.

The six portals are pay fixation and verification, CM fellowship scheme for academic excellence, apprenticeship management system, private university management system, Anudan-Vitt Rahit colleges (non-financed college grant portal) and learning management system.

The model of the proposed new building of Ranchi University was unveiled on the occasion. The new state-of-the-art campus of the university will come up on 87 acres at Chedi at a total cost of Rs 1,100 crore, according to an official release.

"Education with world-class facilities will be provided to 30,000 students of the state on this new campus," it added.

Besides, a project worth Rs 270 crore has also been prepared to upgrade the regional science centre in Ranchi as a science city.

"It will be constructed on 25 acres. Its construction will promote scientific tourism in Ranchi," the release added.

