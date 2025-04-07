Ranchi, Apr 7 (PTI) A delegation of the Congress from Jharkhand, including ministers and legislators, left for Ahmedabad on Monday to participate in a two-day AICC session beginning Tuesday, a party official said.

The delegates for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session were led by state party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh.

Around 55 Jharkhand Congress leaders are expected to participate in the session where multiple important resolutions are expected to be passed.

“Various issues will be discussed during the session, including foreign policy, education and reservation in the private sector,” Kamlesh told reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Congress' Lohardaga MP, Sukhdev Bhagat, said the party's future course of action and its commitment to saving the Constitution would also be discussed during the meeting.

