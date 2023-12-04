India News | J'khand Govt Employees, Contractual Workers Stage Protest for Pay Hike

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of Jharkhand government employees and contractual workers took to the streets in Ranchi on Monday to press their 11-point charters of demand, including a hike in grade pay and remuneration.

Under the banner of the Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employee's Federation (JSNGEF), clerks, panchayat secretaries, health and collectorate workers, Anganwadi sevikas, 'sahaiyakas' (assistants), national health mission workers and others assembled at Morabadi ground here and took out a rally.

They marched through the thoroughfare towards the Governor House, covering a distance of three km, and held a public meeting outside the Raj Bhavan.

Members of the federation handed over a memorandum to officials of the chief minister's office.

Federation's state general secretary Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Among many things, we demand the minimum grade pay of class-III employees, such as clerks, panchayat secretaries, revenue sub-inspectors and others, be increased to Rs 2,400. Grade-IV employees should be promoted to 50 per cent of the total vacant posts of Grade-III.”

