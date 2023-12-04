India News | J'khand Govt Employees, Contractual Workers Stage Protest for Pay Hike

A+
A-
India | Representational Image

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of Jharkhand government employees and contractual workers took to the streets in Ranchi on Monday to press their 11-point charters of demand, including a hike in grade pay and remuneration.

Under the banner of the Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employee's Federation (JSNGEF), clerks, panchayat secretaries, health and collectorate workers, Anganwadi sevikas, 'sahaiyakas' (assistants), national health mission workers and others assembled at Morabadi ground here and took out a rally.

They marched through the thoroughfare towards the Governor House, covering a distance of three km, and held a public meeting outside the Raj Bhavan.

Members of the federation handed over a memorandum to officials of the chief minister's office.

Federation's state general secretary Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Among many things, we demand the minimum grade pay of class-III employees, such as clerks, panchayat secretaries, revenue sub-inspectors and others, be increased to Rs 2,400. Grade-IV employees should be promoted to 50 per cent of the total vacant posts of Grade-III.”

A+
A-
India | Representational Image

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of Jharkhand government employees and contractual workers took to the streets in Ranchi on Monday to press their 11-point charters of demand, including a hike in grade pay and remuneration.

Under the banner of the Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employee's Federation (JSNGEF), clerks, panchayat secretaries, health and collectorate workers, Anganwadi sevikas, 'sahaiyakas' (assistants), national health mission workers and others assembled at Morabadi ground here and took out a rally.

They marched through the thoroughfare towards the Governor House, covering a distance of three km, and held a public meeting outside the Raj Bhavan.

Members of the federation handed over a memorandum to officials of the chief minister's office.

Federation's state general secretary Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Among many things, we demand the minimum grade pay of class-III employees, such as clerks, panchayat secretaries, revenue sub-inspectors and others, be increased to Rs 2,400. Grade-IV employees should be promoted to 50 per cent of the total vacant posts of Grade-III.”

He said that cadre rules should be framed for 'Sahiyas', paramedical workers, auxiliary nurse midwives and others along with a respectable increase in their salary and honorarium.

BJP Kisan Morcha state officer and Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaika Sangh vice president Jai Prakash Pandey said Anganwadi workers from different panchayats and blocks participated in the rally and raised their demands.

Addressing the gathering, Pandey said, “Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren should leave the chair if he is not able to fulfil his promises. Soren, during his election campaign, had promised that he would ensure pay scale to Anganwadi 'sevikas' and 'sahaiyakas' if his JMM would come to power. No benefit was given to them even though he has been at the helm for four years.”

The state government is not providing salary, honorarium and house rent timely to these workers, he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

