Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on a person for having filed a frivolous petition.

The petitioner, Lilavati Devi, had challenged the construction of a septic tank on a road in front of her residence.

She had also complained before the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which after conducting a survey, had ordered demolition of the tank.

The petitioner, instead of having her grievances redressed through the corporation, directly moved the high court for which the cost was imposed.

