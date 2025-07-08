Ranchi, Jul 8 (PTI) A joint forum of trade unions and Left parties in Jharkhand organised a torchlight procession in Ranchi to express solidarity with a nationwide agitation to be held on Wednesday to demand the repeal of the four labour codes among other issues.

The rally, held on Tuesday evening, began at Sainik Market and culminated at Albert Ekka Chowk, where protesters raised slogans against the central government, accusing it of adopting anti-worker policies.

The demonstration was part of a broader call to action by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, which comprises 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) along with independent all-India sectoral federations and associations.

The general strike, initially scheduled for May 20, was postponed following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Ashok Yadav of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said, "As part of the strike, we organised the torchlight procession to support our 17-point charter of demands, including the repeal of the four labour codes."

CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak said that a two-hour ‘Chakka Jam' would be held here from 10 am.

"I appeal to all small and large vendors, as well as footpath vendors, to participate in the protest against the central government's anti-worker policies," he said.

