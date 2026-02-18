Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday said that dozens of Kashmiri nursing students at Mewar University in the Gangrar area of Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, were allegedly assaulted following a campus protest over the institution's recognition status.

The Association stated that the incident occurred after students raised concerns regarding the university's failure to secure mandatory approvals for the B.Sc. Nursing course.

According to the Association, the university allegedly does not possess approval from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC). With their degree programme scheduled for completion within the next four months, the students said the situation has left them deeply distressed about the validity of their qualifications, professional registration, and future employment prospects.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the suspension of 33 Kashmiri students, imposed after they staged a peaceful protest seeking clarification on the approval status of their course, has not yet been revoked.

More than 50 Kashmiri students are reportedly enrolled in the programme, and the absence of mandatory approvals from the INC and RNC, as alleged by the students, has cast serious doubts over the validity of their degrees and their eligibility for professional registration and employment.

Khuehami stated that the university administration had repeatedly assured students that the necessary approvals would be secured. However, despite these assurances, no tangible progress was communicated. Faced with prolonged uncertainty and with their course nearing completion, the students sought transparency and clarity through a peaceful protest on campus.

During the course of the protest, the students alleged that tensions escalated when a group of students from Bihar, reportedly supported by local Bajrang Dal activists, confronted and assaulted them.

Four Kashmiri students were reportedly injured in the incident, and a female student was allegedly manhandled during the altercation. The Association asserted that attempts are being made to communalise what is essentially an academic and regulatory matter. The Association also expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the local police, alleging inaction, and stated that they currently feel insecure on campus and fear further intimidation.

Khuehami said that suspending students for raising legitimate academic concerns reflects poorly on institutional accountability. He asserted that if the university has indeed failed to secure the required statutory approvals from the INC and RNC, the responsibility lies with the administration and cannot be shifted onto students who invested their time, resources, and aspirations in the programme in good faith.

He added that the Association has taken up the matter with Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and sought his immediate intervention to ensure the safety, security, and academic protection of the affected students.

Khuehami said that the Chief Secretary responded that he would look into the matter and assured that appropriate steps would be taken. The Association expressed hope that the Rajasthan government will act swiftly to restore confidence, ensure a fair inquiry into the allegations of assault and intimidation, and facilitate a resolution that safeguards the academic future of the students.

The Association has urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and coordinate with his Rajasthan counterpart to safeguard the academic interests of Kashmiri students studying outside the Union Territory.

It also appealed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis and restore confidence among the affected students. The Association stated that the students' demands are reasonable and confined to either securing the necessary statutory approvals for the course without further delay or facilitating their transfer to a duly recognised institution, ensuring that they do not suffer any academic loss.

"Their future must not be jeopardised due to administrative lapses or delays; it added further. (ANI)

