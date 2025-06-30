By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The JNU administration and Students' Union (JNUSU) are at loggerheads over the stakeholders' meeting invite list, even as the students' indefinite hunger strike completes its fourth day on Monday.

The protest is set to enter its fifth day on Tuesday.

The student body has requested that all stakeholders meet over the demand to reinstate the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions, as well as a rollback of the university's decision to bar June 2025 UGC-NET aspirants.

Vice Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit, in a letter to the students, said the meeting-- originally scheduled for July 1-- stands postponed as several stakeholders would only be available after July 2.

While agreeing to an all-stakeholders meeting, she insisted that if JNUTA (JNU Teachers' Association) is invited, then equal representation must be given to JNUTF (JNU Teachers' Federation) as well, since there are "two teachers' bodies."

"It is your organisation, JNUSU, and your responsibility to be inclusive. If you want JNUTA, then I will have to invite JNUTF too," she wrote.

This triggered sharp opposition from JNUSU, which accused the administration of selectively legitimising JNUTF--a teachers' group the union describes as aligned with the RSS--while sidelining recognised academic bodies. "JNUTA is the recognised teachers' union and a permanent invitee to the Academic Council. JNUTF is just an organisation," the union said in a letter sent Monday evening.

Reacting to the development, JNUSU President Nitish Kumar told ANI, "The administration wants to involve JNUTF, which is an RSS-linked teachers' body. We have asked for an all-stakeholders meeting, and from the teachers' end, JNUTA already represents them. Why especially include JNUTF?" He added that the strike will continue until all demands are met.

The union further claimed that the administration's insistence on inviting the Joint Secretary of JNUSU, who has not participated in the JNUEE movement, appears to be an attempt to delay dialogue and cater to "certain political interests."

"This deadlock is being deliberately prolonged to avoid addressing the legitimate concerns of the students," the JNUSU office bearers--Nitish Kumar (President), Manisha (Vice-President), and Munteha Fatima (General Secretary)--wrote.

They reiterated their four key demands: reinstatement of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), rollback of CUET/NET-based admissions, university-led conduct of JNUEE with logistical and financial support, and filling of vacant seats along with resolution of academic delays.

The union also reminded the administration that three weeks ago, it had shared the results of a student referendum that overwhelmingly supported the return of JNUEE, but received no response.

"The student community is deeply concerned that these tactics are part of a larger effort to delegitimise JNUSU and weaken the students' movement. However, students remain resolute in their demand for justice and transparency," the union said. (ANI)

