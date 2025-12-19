New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, has moved a petition in the Delhi High Court against a trial court order accepting CBI's closure report. The Rouse Avenue court accepted the closure report in June 2025.

Fatima Nafees is seeking further investigation by CBI. The petition is listed for hearing on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Najeeb Ahmed went missing in October 2016 after an alleged altercation with a group of students.

Fatima Nafees has moved a petition through advocate Govind Manoharan, who told ANI that she has challenged the order. She is seeking some direction, including a further investigation. Her petition is listed before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula for hearing tomorrow.

Fatima Nafees told ANI that she has challenged the order and will not allow the case to be closed. "I am waiting for justice. Neither did I get my son back, nor did I get justice," she said.

On June 30, 2025, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's missing case, who had gone missing in October 2016.

This case was transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court. The agency filed a closure report in 2018. His mother, Fatima Nafees, had challenged the closure report.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari accepted the CBI's closure report.

"The CBI is at liberty to reopen the case if any evidence is found in connection with this case," ACJM Maheshwari said orally while pronouncing the order.

Earlier, the Investigation Officer (IO) informed the court that the statements of Quasim, Najeeb's mother, Fatima, his friend from Jamia, and the JNU hostel warden were recorded.

It was also stated that the auto driver's statement was recorded by both the Delhi Police and the court. It was also clarified that the hostel warden, who saw Najeeb take an auto from JNU, had made a statement.

Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, had moved a protest petition against the CBI's closure report. The Delhi High Court has transferred the case from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

It was alleged that Najeeb went missing following an altercation with students. Initially, an FIR was lodged by the Delhi police. The case was transferred to the CBI on May 16, 2017. Thereafter, the CBI registered an FIR in June 2017. The CBI had filed a closure report in 2018. (ANI)

