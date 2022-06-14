New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday staged a demonstration outside UP Sadan against the demolition of the former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Afreen Fatima is the daughter of the alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence, Javed Ahmed.

JNUSU members raised slogans against the "bulldozer raj" of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading, "Stop bulldozing our homes, resist the political Vendetta of Modi-Yogi government", "Stop targeting Muslims", etc.

Uttar Pradesh Police had detained the "mastermind" of the violence which broke out during a protest over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad in Prayagraj on June 10.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told reporters here.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

When asked about action against mastermind Javed Ahmed's daughter, the SSP said, "Javed's daughter who is a student in Delhi is also involved in such activities... If needed, we will contact Delhi Police and send our teams."

According to the District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the violence and 68 people have been arrested so far.

Following the demolition of houses, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe at the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the latter has become the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

"He'll (Yogi) convict anyone and demolish their houses? The house which was demolished is in the name of the wife of the accused who is a Muslim woman," Owaisi said. (ANI)

