New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University logo will now include its "Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya" motto and it will be registered for patenting, an official said on Thursday.

The motto is a part of a Sanskrit chant from Brihadaranyaka Upanishad that translates to 'Lead us from darkness to light'.

Also Read | ABP News CVoter Exit Poll Result 2023 for MP: Congress Looks Set to Defeat BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

A decision to modify the university's old, unregistered logo to include the "Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya" motto was unanimously passed in a meeting of the Executive Council, Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit told PTI.

"We are not making any changes. The old logo was not registered. We are registering the same logo with our motto, (it was) passed unanimously by the Executive Council," she said.

Also Read | Dubai COP28: WMO Report Shows 2023 Shattered Climate Records, Experts Highlight Concerns for India.

The meeting was held on November 24.

Meanwhile, the administration has undertaken roofwater proofing of several hostels that were facing leakage issues.

"Repair and renovation work is underway at several hostels, the academic building and staff quarters and tenders have been floated for the same," JNU Registrar Ravikesh told PTI.

"Roofwater proofing is being done in several hostels," JNU Teachers' Association President DK Lobiyal said.

In October 2022, the ceiling of a hostel room at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) partially collapsed, the second time in six months, exposing the decapitated condition of the varsity infrastructure.

In April, 2022 the ceiling in the bathroom of the hostel had fallen on a student seriously injuring her following which students protested demanding an immediate renovation of the hostels.

The VC had promised that the repair and renovation work of the hostels will be completed by March after the first installment of Rs 14 crore of the funds granted by the UGC was released.

The University Grants Commission last year allocated Rs 28 crore to Jawaharlal Nehru University for various projects, including work on structural repair and renovation of academic buildings, hostels and staff quarters.

The repair and renovation work was assigned to the Central Public Works Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)