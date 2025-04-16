New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): In a remarkable achievement that highlights Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) growing prominence in scientific research, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has awarded JNU the highly competitive Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) grant.

This prestigious recognition comes after a rigorous National-level selection process involving India's top institutions, based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) standings.

A total of 30 research hubs were identified on the basis of NIRF ranking, each accompanied by multiple "spoke" institutions that would be mentored and supported to undertake advanced and foundational research in emerging and priority areas.

JNU's proposal stood out among this elite group and was selected after a detailed and intensive in-person presentation with a distinguished panel of senior scientists and experts in Bengaluru.

The presentations were made in Bengaluru in the gracious presence of JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit. The JNU hub team was led by Prof. Supriya Chakravarti as the Project Director and was ably supported by Prof. Kashyap Dubey, Prof. Shobhan Sen, and a group of faculty members from various Schools at JNU.

Faculty teams from partner institutions (the spokes) also contributed significantly to the proposal and its multidisciplinary outlook. The spokes under JNU's hub include the Central University of Punjab, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Tezpur University, Cotton University, and Berhampur University.

One of the defining features of JNU's proposal was its emphasis on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary collaboration. While the core focus remains on scientific research, the involvement of social sciences faculty ensured that the research approach is comprehensive and inclusive, addressing societal implications, ethical considerations, and community engagement alongside scientific advancement.

This reflects JNU's unique academic character, where the boundaries between disciplines are bridged to foster holistic knowledge creation.

Out of all applicants, only seven institutions were ultimately selected to receive this significant research funding. The final awardees include three IITs, one NIT, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and two central universities--JNU and the University of Hyderabad (HCU).

This distinction places JNU's science departments among the country's most elite and well-established research institutions, reaffirming their status as National leaders in science and innovation.

The ANRF-PAIR initiative is expected to foster long-term collaborations, promote capacity building among partner institutions, and enable path-breaking research in new and critical areas. JNU, as a hub, will play a central role in mentoring its spoke institutions, facilitating resource sharing, and guiding them in the development of research infrastructure, training, and project execution.

This milestone not only brings significant financial support but also opens new avenues for impactful, globally relevant research originating from India. It is a strong endorsement of the academic and research excellence of JNU's science faculties and their commitment to nation-building through science and innovation.

Congratulating the entire team, faculty members, and collaborators who worked tirelessly to make this achievement possible, JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit said, "This award is a step forward in JNU's vision of advancing India's scientific skill and contributing to the global knowledge economy. The university looks forward to the journey ahead, one that promises innovative discoveries, strategic collaborations, and meaningful contributions to national development through interdisciplinary research". (ANI)

