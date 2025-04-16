Bhopal, April 16: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is set to transfer the 23rd instalment of the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana to the accounts of over 1.27 crore women beneficiaries across the state today, April 16, 2025. The total amount being disbursed is INR 1,552.38 crore, which will be directly credited into the bank accounts of eligible women through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). To check the status of the instalment, beneficiaries can visit the official website of the Ladli Behna Yojana at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

This latest instalment marks a key milestone in the state government's ongoing commitment to women’s welfare. From this month onward, the instalment will be credited around the 15th of every month. CM Yadav will also inaugurate development projects and attend a mass marriage program during his visit. Let’s now find out how to check the status of your Ladli Behna Yojana payment. Ladli Behna Yojana Marred by Corruption in Madhya Pradesh? Hundreds of Women in Bhind Allegedly Denied Cash Instalments For Last 2 Months Despite Repeated Visits to Govt Officials.

Steps to Check Status of Ladli Behna Yojana Instalment:

Visit the official website: Go to cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in. Click on "Application and Payment Status": Look for the option on the homepage to check the status of your application and payment. Log in with your details: You will need to enter your Ladli Behan application number or member overall number. Enter the OTP: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with your Ladli Behan Yojana account. Enter the OTP in the provided field. Click on "Search": After entering the OTP, click on the ‘Search’ option to view the status. Check the "Application and Installment Status": The status of your application and the instalment payment will appear on the screen. You can confirm whether the instalment has been credited to your account.

Eligibility Criteria

The Ladli Behna Yojana is designed to benefit women who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh, aged between 21 and 60 years. Eligible women must not be part of families with an annual income exceeding INR 2.5 lakh, nor should they or their family members be paying income tax. Additionally, women whose families possess agricultural land exceeding 5 acres, own four-wheelers (except tractors), or have members employed in government jobs are not eligible for the scheme. Widowed, divorced, single, or married women are all entitled to participate, provided they meet the age and income criteria. Cop Killed in Mob Attack: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Assures Strict Action Against Culprits.

The Ladli Behna Yojana continues to play a vital role in empowering women across Madhya Pradesh by providing them with financial support, helping improve their social and economic standing. With the 23rd installment being transferred today, CM Mohan Yadav's initiative remains a cornerstone in the state's efforts to uplift women, ensuring that they receive regular assistance to support their well-being.

