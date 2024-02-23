Kannauj (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old jobless man burned all his education certificates and hanged himself in his house in the Bhoodpurwa area here, police said on Friday.

Brijesh Pal had recently appeared for a police recruitment exam and was upset over the paper leak, his family members said. On Thursday, he killed himself.

In a suicide note he left behind, Pal blamed joblessness behind his move to kill himself.

"Now I am upset. What is the use of degrees when one cannot get a job," he wrote in the note, police said.

"I have betrayed you," he said to his family, and asked them to marry off his sister "in a very good manner."

Pal's father is in a private job in Delhi and has four bigha land in the village. He was the only son of his parents.

Sadar Police Station SHO Vishnu Kant Tiwari said Pal's body has been sent for post mortem.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in the wake of the incident saying it's a "dream" finding a job under its regime.

"BJP, which deploys every trick to come into power, turns away in the name of providing jobs. It is a very sad news that upset with the tragedy of joblessness, a young man from Kannauj, Brajesh Pal, committed suicide by hanging himself," Yadav said on X.

"Before doing this he burned all his degrees. Giving up life is not a solution. Only struggle finds the way to a solution. Expecting a job in the BJP government is a dream," he added.

