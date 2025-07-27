Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) A platform of jobless teachers and government employees on Sunday vowed to carry on its march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' on July 28, demanding reinstatement of 26,000 school staff, recruitment for primary teachers and a hike in dearness allowance.

Poschimbongo Bancchito Chakriprarthi, Chakrijibi and Chakrihara Oikyo Manch convenor Ashis Khamrui said they will assemble near Howrah Station Rail Museum and walk towards 'Nabanna' via Shibpur, despite the ban on holding the procession.

The protesters will start a sit-in wherever they are stopped by police and will continue the demonstration until they are allowed to talk to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss their demands, he said.

"We press for the reinstatement of 26,000 school staff, recruitment of primary school teachers and a hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees at par with their central government counterparts," he said.

Howrah SP Praveen Tripathi had earlier said the Calcutta High Court did not allow the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to Nabanna), and the police would follow the court's directive.

Khamrui, however, claimed the HC had instructed that the rally should not affect businessmen of Mangala Haat.

The route of the proposed rally won't be anywhere near the weekly marketplace, which is organised every Tuesday, he added.

