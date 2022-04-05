Jodhpur, Apr 5 (PTI) The power distribution company here issued orders directing its engineers in 10 districts to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all "Muslim-dominated areas" during Ramzan, provoking criticism by the BJP that led it to withdraw the instructions.

The April 1 order issued to Jodhpur discom's superintending engineers read, "The month of Ramzan is beginning from April 4. Do not go for shut down and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Muslim-dominated areas so that those observing Roza do not have any inconvenience."

Reacting to it, the Rajasthan BJP tweeted, asking why an order of similar effect was not issued by the Jodhpur discom as Navratras are being celebrated.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a statement termed the order a "Tughlaqi firman" and requested the Congress government in the state to keep Jodhpur out of "communal conspiracy".

Amid the growing backlash, the discom authorities came up with a fresh order on Tuesday, striking down words like "Ramzan" and "Muslim-dominated areas".

The fresh read, "Considering higher temperatures this year and the festivals falling in coming months, ensure adequate power supply for public convenience and proper water supply."

Discom MD Pramod Tak said the order was issued on humanitarian grounds as the scorching heat causes trouble to Muslim devotees, who live without water the entire day.

On every festival, be it Holi or Diwali, such orders are issued, he said, adding that no engineer is given off during the festivals.

"Now, since Ramzan has fallen in such a scorching heat unlike previous years, we issued the order considering inconvenience to them on a humanitarian grounds," he said.

According to sources, the earlier order was issued after a letter was written to Power minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati by Minister of State Zahida Khan, urging to ensure that there was no power cut in "Muslim-dominated areas" during Ramzan.

