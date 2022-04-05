New Delhi, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers, ministers, MPs and MLAs on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day, its general secretary Arun Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Singh said that from April 7 to April 20, the party will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country. BJP Foundation Day: Parliamentary Party Meet To Discuss Series of Events Planned on Its Foundation Day.

During this campaign, party workers will spread awareness about public welfare schemes of the Modi government, he said. Programmes will also be held during the campaign to mark BR Ambedkar birth anniversary on April 14, Singh said.

