Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI): A man in Rajasthan's Jodhpur weaves messages on the cots that he makes to spread awareness about COVID-19.

Shravan, a cot weaver told ANI, "Cornavirus has become a big problem in India. I weave messages like 'Desh Jeetega, Corona Harega', 'Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori' on the cots I make so that when people buy these and use them at home, it will always remind them of following these guidelines.

"I have been making cots for a long time. This time, I thought I should make it for the country and wrote messages to make people aware about COVID," he added.

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 16 COVID casualties, including three in Jodhpur, two each in Alwar, Ganganagar, Jaipur and Udaipur, one each in Baran, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi and Jaisalmer. According to a state health bulletin, daily recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections for the past few days. 975 recoveries were registered compared to 368 fresh infections, taking the cumulative count to 9,49,376. The death toll in the state stood at 8,815 while the total number of recoveries stood at 9,32,161. Rajasthan had 8,400 active cases till Saturday. (ANI)

