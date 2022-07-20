Noida, Jul 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Wednesday warned officials who are staying on in Noida despite being transferred that they would be suspended if they do not join the departments where they have been posted.

The warning to government officials came soon after a manager of the Greater Noida Authority was suspended for not joining his new posting despite being transferred, the Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister's office said in a statement.

"A final warning has been given to government officers and employees. It has been informed that if the transferred employees do not join their new posting site at the earliest, then suspension action will be taken against such officers and employees," Gupta said.

"It has also come to notice from sources that some officers and employees are posted in Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities for around 32 years and are not joining their new postings even after being transferred," the minister said.

Gupta, according to the statement, said a "final warning" is being given to such officers and employees that they should immediately join their new posting place and take charge, otherwise, suspension action will be taken against them.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued orders to suspend Gaurav Bansal, a manager of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, who worked outside his jurisdiction, according to the statement.

