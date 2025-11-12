New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Parliament has constituted a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi as the Chairperson of the Committee. The Committee comprises a total of 31 members drawn from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, as per a bulletin by Lok Sabha.

From the Lok Sabha, the members include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pradan Baruah, Brijmohan Agrawal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Supriya Sule, and Asaduddin Owaisi. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several others.

From the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members include Brij Lal, Ujjwal Nikam, Nabam Rebia, Dr. K. Laxman, Sudha Murty, Birendra Prasad Baishya, and S. Niranjan Reddy.

It is noteworthy that members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have not joined the Committee.

The Joint Committee will undertake a detailed examination of all three Bills and submit its recommendations to the Parliament after comprehensive deliberations.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

President Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19, 2025.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, stressing that "systematic stalling" weakens democratic traditions and prevents meaningful debate on public issues. (ANI)

