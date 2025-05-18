New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Saturday said that an IAF maintenance team worked alongside US Air Force personnel to address a technical snag on a USAF C-17 aircraft in Jaipur.

The IAF also shared some photos in a post on X.

"An IAF maintenance team worked alongside USAF personnel to address a technical snag on USAF C-17 aircraft at Jaipur.

"Critical equipment was rapidly mobilised, reflecting high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks. #Teamwork #Readiness #IAF #JointOps," the IAF posted on X.

