Chamoli (Uttrakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): The authorities continued demolition work in areas affected by land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Sunday. They have identified 863 houses that have developed cracks.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in the Dhak village of Joshimath in Chamoli District on Saturday.

Also Read | Election Commission of India To Host Second Global Conference on 'Use of Technology and Elections Integrity' in Delhi.

So far, the district administration has identified 863 buildings that have developed cracks due to subsidence in the Joshimath city area. According to the DM, out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone.

Joshimath, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH 7), is an overnight halt for the people visiting the holy shrines at Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and tourist destinations Auli, and the Valley of Flowers. But the incident has hit tourism here. (ANI)

Also Read | Annual Status of Education Report: Modi Government's Report Card on Education Earns 'F' for 'Fail', Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)