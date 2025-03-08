Sitapur (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A regional reporter for a Hindi daily was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway here on Saturday, police said.

The attack occurred on the overbridge near the Hempur railway crossing, within the Imalia Sultanpur police station area.

According to the police, the assailants opened fire on Raghvendra Bajpai (35) while he was commuting on his motorcycle.

"Three bullets struck him in the shoulder and chest. The assailants then fled the scene on their motorcycle," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sitapur, Praveen Ranjan Singh.

With the assistance of local residents, police transported Bajpai to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Bajpai's family told media outlets that he had received threatening phone calls in recent days.

"Evidence collection has commenced and the district borders have been sealed to apprehend the perpetrators. Call details and other legal proceedings are underway," ASP Singh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

