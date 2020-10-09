Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Mumbai police on Friday issued summons against a reporter of a national news channel for allegedly causing gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra here last month, an official said.

He is also accused of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, the official said.

Also Read | Congress Releases List of 5 Candidates For Assembly Bye-Elections 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, 1 For Jharkhand Bypolls.

"The reporter had caused gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Ranaut's office at Pali Hill last month. He had also instigated people," he said.

"This journalist and others also obstructed a public servant from discharging his duty," the official said.

Also Read | Punjab Farmers Hold 2-Hour ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Police Action on Farm Law Protesters in Sirsa.

An offence has been registered against the reporter and others under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at Khar police station, he said.

"We had asked him to visit Khar police station on Friday, but he has not done it so far," the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)