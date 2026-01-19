New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda along with his colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Monday participated in the filing of Bharatiya Janta Party Working President Nitin Nabin's nomination for the post of party's National President.

Other Union Ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar and G Kishan Reddy, also participated in the nomination process held at the at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

In a post on X, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "Today, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Shri @NitinNabin filed his nomination papers for the post of National President, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party."

Ahead of the filing, BJP MP Anurag Thakur lauded the nomination of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin for the post of BJP National President, stating that his elevation is a "big message" from PM Modi to Gen Z, as it invites the youth to participate in the country's political arena.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said that the party's decision to elect Nitin Nabin as National President is not only a matter of pride for the party but also for the nation.

"BJP's decision to select Nitin Nabin is not only a matter of pride for the party but also the nation. This is a big message from PM Modi to Gen Z, inviting them to join politics...In the coming elections, we will fight under the leadership of Nitin Nabin, and PM Modi's popularity will help us win," Thakur told ANI.

The nomination process for the election of the National president of the BJP began earlier today.

Other BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were among others who arrived at the party headquarters ahead of the nominations.

The nomination process is scheduled to be followed by the scrutiny of nomination papers. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, and the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

Forty five year old Nitin Nabin was appointed as the national working president on December 14, 2025. Now, the party is likely to make him the national president, succeeding JP Nadda. If this happens, he'll be the youngest ever to hold the post. (ANI)

