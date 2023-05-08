New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda has convened a meeting of the party's national general secretaries on Tuesday, informed sources.

The meeting has been called just a day ahead of the polling for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark needed to form the government is 113.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka ended on Monday after multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga. (ANI)

