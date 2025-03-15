New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off a mobile OPD facility on the 90th birth anniversary of party veteran OP Babbar.

Nadda also felicitated Babbar, a former Delhi MLA, at an event attended by several party leaders.

Also Read | Gujarat: 4 Children, Aged Between 8 and 14, Drown in Village Pond in Kutch District; One Missing.

"The dedication of the OPD on Wheels van for the healthcare of sanitation workers by OP Babbar's family is a reflection of the values instilled by him," Nadda said, adding that he devoted his time, effort and resources to expand the BJP organization while serving in various organizational capacities in Delhi.

The felicitation ceremony, organized by the 'Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam' organisation, was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, among others.

Also Read | Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Couple Dies of Asphyxiation Caused by Geyser Gas Leakage in Hapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)