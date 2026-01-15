New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here and said they had a productive discussion on the state's overall development.

Nadda said the Central Government remains fully committed to strengthening healthcare services in the state.

"Met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister @SukhuSukhvinder ji in New Delhi today. The Central Government remains fully committed to strengthening healthcare services, developing modern health infrastructure, expanding the reach of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in State. Had a productive discussion regarding overall development in the State of Himachal Pradesh," Nadda said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

The Chief Minister sought the support of the Centre Government for strengthening the financial condition of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu apprised the Union Minister about the memorandum and additional memorandum submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. He urged setting the Revenue Deficit Grant at a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore annually. He emphasised the realistic assessment of States' revenue deficit grants and expenditure projections during the award period of the 16th Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister strongly urged the creation of a separate 'Green Fund' with an earmarked annual allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for hill states, which are the 'Green Frontiers and Lungs of North India', in recognition of the ecological services they provide.

He was also apprised of the state's revised formula for horizontal devolution, which increases the weightage of the Forest and Ecology criteria.He urged that snow-covered cum cold desert areas above tree lines should be included along with very dense forests and moderately dense forest areas for their symbiotic relationship.

The Chief Minister requested that the Union Finance Minister provide support to the State by allowing additional borrowing of two per cent of GSDP, as a steep reduction in RDG over the last few years has severely constrained the State's fiscal space. (ANI)

