BJP President JP Nadda pays floral tributes to BJS founders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi . (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday paid tribute to founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji and Deendayal Updhyaya at the BJP headquarters in the national capital as he arrived to attend a workshop on the newly amended Waqf Act.

The workshop has been organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach the Muslim community across the country and explain to them about the provisions of the legislation and resolve their doubts .

This comes as opposition leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assauddin Owaisi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Attaullah Khan, Congress MP Mohammed Jawed, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Muhmmad Izhar Asfi and other, challenged the apex on the recently made amendment in the Waqf Act.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party member, Ur Rehman Barq moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.The petition seeks a review of provisions in the act, which according to the SP leader, interferes with the religious affairs of Muslim community.

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Jangipur on April 8 over the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. In the aftermath of violence, police officials detained 22 people and also registered a suo-moto case. Following the incident, BJP accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of not maintaining law and order in West Bengal.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 came into force on April 8 (Tuesday). After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voting against the legislation. The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995 and Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The 1995 act and the 2013 amendment laid out rules to govern the Waqf properties in India; created special courts called Waqf Tribunals with powers similar to civil courts; and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties. (ANI)

