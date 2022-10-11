Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" on five different routes over the next two days to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly elections, due in December this year.

The yatra will be launched by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.

In 2002, the BJP had won 127 out of the total 182 seats. In 2017, the saffron party had bagged 99 seats and the opposition Congress 77.

Nadda will launch the yatra on Wednesday from the temple town of Dwarka. Another route of the yatra will be from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. Former deputy CM Nitin Patel will also remain present, the BJP said on Tuesday.

Shah will launch the yatra on Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district while the other two routes will be from Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

BJP's central and state leaders will join the yatra at different locations.

Besides Nadda, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former minister Jawahar Chavda will be in Dwarka on Wednesday, the BJP said.

A battery of Union ministers, including Prahlad Singh Patel, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandavia, Parshottam Rupala, and Anurag Thakur to name a few, will join the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' at different locations.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched "LED Rath" for campaigning in all the 182 Assembly segments to spread awareness about various initiatives and welfare schemes of the government, a BJP statement said.

The rath or vehicle modelled as a chariot was unveiled in Ahmedabad by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil.

