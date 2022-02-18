Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing electioneering for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday visited the construction site of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Construction work of the Ram temple is stated to be in full swing. Nadda was seen talking about the temple construction with the workers.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With 8GB of RAM: Report.

The third phase of the construction of the Ram temple began at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya on January 24 with the laying of the granite stones for the plinth.

(ANI)

Also Read | Sheena Bora Murder Case: Supreme Court Seeks CBI Response on Indrani Mukerjea's Bail Plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)